This is an award for the believers

Donna Masing was told she would never run her business again, she has now been recognised as one of the Northern Rivers best business leaders. Picture: Konrad Brewski

A KINGSCLIFF businesswoman who offers a therapy treatment found nowhere else on the Tweed has received a major award just three years after being told she’ll never work full-time again.

Donna Masing, the director of Global Performance Therapy in Kingscliff, claimed the Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber Awards for Outstanding Business Leader last weekend in Ballina.

This night would’ve seemed like a far-fetched idea three years earlier, when a surfing accident nearly took her life.

Miss Masing was surfing in the Maldives when a wave knocked her off course and the tail of her board struck her in the temple.

“I broke my neck and I was knocked-out under water,” Miss Masing told the Tweed Daily News.

“I ended up with chronic pain in my neck and head.

“I had difficulty with speech, balance, walking and over stimulation.

“I suffered from what is called ‘brain fog’ which is best described as not being able to think clearly.”

To recover from her injuries, the Kingscliff woman needed to be treated in a hyperbaric-oxygen therapy chamber, which she travelled overseas for.

Told she would not be able to run her business again, it was the financial backing of her mother which led Miss Masing to where she is today.

“I had my mother invest in me to get a hyperbaric-oxygen therapy chamber for me, and then to use commercially once I had recovered,” she said.

“She believed in me and my ability to heal and get better and run my business again.

“To have that faith in me to not only get better but to run my business is what kept me going through really tough times.”

The business award she received last weekend was a culmination of three years of hard work and belief.

She said the award was a reminder to herself about never giving up.

“Whenever you set out in business there will always be someone who says you can’t — it’s the belief you have in yourself that becomes the biggest weapon in your arsenal,’ she said.

“I would like to be someone for other people to look up to who have been told there is no hope.”