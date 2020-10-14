Menu
One of the NRMA Insurance billboards is on Bundjalung Country, on the Pacific Highway at Banora Point, and features Aboriginal artist, Rubyrose Bancroft.
’This is Bundjalung Country’: Artist’s work to stay on highway

Jessica Lamb
14th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A BILLBOARD featuring the artwork of a Bundjalung woman will remain in place overlooking the Pacific Hwy in Tweed for another year.

The NRMA Insurance advertising was based of a print created by Rubyrose Bancroft while the 21-year-old was still in high school.

The company partnered with Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative to create nine billboard artworks on the major highways around New South Wales to help increase awareness about the traditional lands of First Nations people.

The works, which have been in place for about a year, display artwork in the community that the artist who created it is connected to.

Ms Bancroft’s family is born and bred in the Bundjalung nation, hailing from near Grafton.

Bundjalung Aboriginal artist, Rubyrose Bancroft created this work which overlooks the Pacific Hwy at Banora Point.
She is currently studying art in Sydney, following the footsteps of her artist mother who is also part of the Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative.

It was her work displayed on the Boomalli art gallery’s website which won her the invitation to re-work her print piece for the billboard.

“I think it’s pretty amazing to have such strong representation of female indigenous artists,” Ms Bancroft said.

“I haven’t been able to see the billboard yet so it hasn’t quite hit me.

“The best advice I can give to budding young artists is to play. There doesn’t have to be a completely formed final outcome as long as you are using the creative part of your brain.”

NRMA Insurance indigenous Engagement manager Phil Lockyer said the artworks were a great way for people to learn more about the traditional lands they’re driving through, and the 50,000-plus years of First Nations history and heritage in NSW.

“The artwork is designed to create awareness and help drivers connect with the land as they pass through and contribute to a proud and shared national identity for all Australians, while reminding everyone to drive safely on the roads.”

