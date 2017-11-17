Menu
Login
News

Class of 2017 celebrate in GC style

Burleigh Heads Beach: students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham
Burleigh Heads Beach: students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham
by Emily Selleck

SCHOOL'S out, scream and shout!

The class of 2017 has celebrated the Year 12 graduation in typical Gold Coast style, running into the ocean in full school uniform.

Sam Muniz (wearing sunnies) with a mate on the beach. Picture Mike Batterham
Sam Muniz (wearing sunnies) with a mate on the beach. Picture Mike Batterham

Students from Somerset College at Mudgeeraba ran on to Burleigh Heads beach around lunchtime yesterday, leaving tourists perplexed as they ran into the water fully clothed.

Students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham
Students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham

From tomorrow, 22,000 teens will flock to Surfers Paradise as Schoolies celebrations kick off.

Road traffic police, the Child Protection and Investigation Unit, dog squad, mounted police, general police and Criminal Investigation Branch will all be part of a comprehensive response from police to ensure schoolies stay safe.

Inspector Bruce Kuhn said the visible presence of police was not to detract from schoolies having fun, but rather to ensure safety.

Somerset students at Burleigh Heads Beach. Picture Mike Batterham
Somerset students at Burleigh Heads Beach. Picture Mike Batterham

"We're not there just throwing (people) in cells," he said.

"We have a pretty good relationship with schoolies and the past couple of years we've had a great relationship with them."

Insp Kuhn said personal safety for schoolies was paramount.

"Look after yourselves and your mates," he said.

Burleigh Heads Beach, students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham
Burleigh Heads Beach, students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham

"Think about the decisions you make and the consequences later on."

Other agencies, including Red Frogs Australia, Gold Coast Youth Service and State Emergency Services will also be present in large numbers.

Volunteers are expected to hand out around 100,000 cups of water throughout the event, while Red Frog volunteers will dish out seven tonnes of the froggy treats.

Topics:  graduation schoolies year 12

Funding boost to Men's Shed security

Funding boost to Men's Shed security

Pottsville and District Men's Shed has received federal assistance to install security cameras.

Woman treated after school bus, car collide

A school bus and car have collided in Tweed Heads.

UPDATE: Woman treated after bus and car crash

A plan for future water security

Bray Park Water Treatment Facility.

Cr James Owens wants council to improve Bray Park Weir.

Man seriously injured in grinder incident

A man has been injured in an incident on a Burringbar property.

A man has been flown to hospital after an incident on the Tweed

Local Partners