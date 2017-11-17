Class of 2017 celebrate in GC style

SCHOOL'S out, scream and shout!

The class of 2017 has celebrated the Year 12 graduation in typical Gold Coast style, running into the ocean in full school uniform.

Sam Muniz (wearing sunnies) with a mate on the beach. Picture Mike Batterham

Students from Somerset College at Mudgeeraba ran on to Burleigh Heads beach around lunchtime yesterday, leaving tourists perplexed as they ran into the water fully clothed.

Students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham

From tomorrow, 22,000 teens will flock to Surfers Paradise as Schoolies celebrations kick off.

Road traffic police, the Child Protection and Investigation Unit, dog squad, mounted police, general police and Criminal Investigation Branch will all be part of a comprehensive response from police to ensure schoolies stay safe.

Inspector Bruce Kuhn said the visible presence of police was not to detract from schoolies having fun, but rather to ensure safety.

Somerset students at Burleigh Heads Beach. Picture Mike Batterham

"We're not there just throwing (people) in cells," he said.

"We have a pretty good relationship with schoolies and the past couple of years we've had a great relationship with them."

Insp Kuhn said personal safety for schoolies was paramount.

"Look after yourselves and your mates," he said.

Burleigh Heads Beach, students of Somerset College. Picture Mike Batterham

"Think about the decisions you make and the consequences later on."

Other agencies, including Red Frogs Australia, Gold Coast Youth Service and State Emergency Services will also be present in large numbers.

Volunteers are expected to hand out around 100,000 cups of water throughout the event, while Red Frog volunteers will dish out seven tonnes of the froggy treats.