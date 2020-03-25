‘This is just ridiculous ... close the schools’

TEACHERS are continuing to push for closure of schools across the Gold Coast despite the Prime Minister last night confirming schools will stay open.

Teachers said students numbers at state primary schools were dwindling with as few as seven children attending class.

A private school teacher said she was having to teach kids in her class, mark homework from students who were learning online and then prepare extra work overnight.

"I'm really over it, this is just ridiculous, they should just make a call and close the schools," the teacher said

Another urged parents to be patient as they worked through requests from students working from home, while juggling their regular class numbers.

"We are working hard to provide options while giving students a sense of normality," the teacher said.

"Students are stressed and are picking up on the concerns of their parents, so providing structure seems just as important now as teaching."

But not all teachers are resentful at having to continue working. One told the Bulletin she felt "blessed to have a job and enjoy the normality of coming to school."

"However, I am not a carer of the elderly or parents and so I only have myself and husband to worry about in terms of getting sick," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last night said the medical advice had not changed, and schools should remain open.

"It's going to be a tough year in 2020 and one of the things I don't want to have given up is a year of a child's education, which is so important," he said.

"We need to work hard together to try and ensure that those kids get that education and that is not lost to this virus."

