Watch: this is our favourite Kyrgios point ever
NICK Kyrgios has a highlight reel as long as his rap sheet, but this point might be his best yet.
The Aussie charged into the semi-finals of the Washington Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Slovakia's Norbert Gombos on Saturday - and the victory featured a moment of magic.
Having already pocketed the first set, Kyrgios was up 0-15 with Gombos serving to square the second set at 3-3.
That type of scoreline might not normally be the moment for Kyrgios to absolutely bust his backside to win a point. The match was pretty much in control.
But with the type of court coverage we rarely see from the 24-year-old, he retrieved two balls on the baseline he often would have let go, before scooting to the net and delivering a winner you have to re-watch to figure out what the hell happened.
Nobody will ever know how @NickKyrgios won this point!— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2019
He pulled the HOUDINI ACT! #CO19 😲🤯 pic.twitter.com/WSVx4LHHDY
But it wasn't the only highlight. Check out this craftiness.
Crafty X2... 🙌@NickKyrgios @CitiOpen #CO19 pic.twitter.com/oeHrdDGA7g— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2019
Kyrgios will meet former social media rival and recent doubles partner Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final four, after the Greek No.1 seed defeated Benoit Paire 7-5 6-0.