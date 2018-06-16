'This is Tweed's time': Health Minister

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspecting the proposed site at Kingscliff for the new Tweed Hospital.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is hoping residents who attend Monday's community forum will come out with 'real clarity' around the site-selection process.

Mr Hazzard will visit the Tweed on Monday after accepting an invitation from the Tweed Daily News to attend a community forum on the much-debated site for the new Tweed Valley Hospital after strong objection to the proposed Cudgen site by farmers and the local Kingscliff community.

He will be joined by NSW Health Infrastructure's Peter Lawless and Rebecca Wark, as well as Tweed MP Geoff Provest and the head of the Tweed Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, Dr Mike Lindley-Jones, who also co-chairs the hospital's Medical Staff Council.

"It is great to have the Tweed Daily News hosting a forum for the community to share views on the new Tweed Hospital site,” Mr Hazzard said.

"Geoff Provest, as the local MP, was the first MP to get me into a regional area of NSW as the then new Health Minister, and he came with a strong message from local doctors that the way forward was a new hospital on a new site.

"I sat in that first meeting with doctors and board members and community representatives and heard about the growth of the Tweed and the need to build a hospital that reflected the growth.

"I will never forget the depth of feeling that people like Dr Rob Davies and Dr Ian McPhee conveyed to me and it was clearly born of a passion for better facilities for patients.

"To get more than half a billion dollars out of Treasury was a challenge but it happened through Geoff Provest's hard work and the doctors' advocacy on behalf of the Tweed.

"This meeting will now offer real clarity around the processes of selection around the hospital site and I will be asking Health Infrastructure to lay out exactly where they are now up to after the second round of consultation on available sites.

"I'm looking forward to listening but I am also looking forward to making a decision. This is Tweed's time. I will not let it pass the community by.”

COMMUNITY FORUM:

When: Monday, June 18, 5-7pm

Where: Tweed Heads Civic Centre Auditorium, cnr Wharf and Brett St, Tweed Heads

Who: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard; Health Infrastructure's Peter Lawless; Tweed Hospital Medical Council co-chair Dr Mike Lindley-Jones; Tweed MP Geoff Provest

Questions: Resgistered questions will be given priority. Email short, to-the-point questions to letters@tweed dailynews.com.au

Note: Attendees should come prepared to be polite and courteous. No disruptive behaviour will be tolerated.