This month dedicated to awareness of rare disease

Tweed resident Mark Bousen makes progress in his fight against the rare disease myositis.

TWEED Shire resident Mark Bousen noticed a few years ago that he had extreme weakness in his arms and legs.

Sometimes he could not lift a three-litre bottle of milk.

Mr Bousen was worried by these symptoms, being otherwise healthy, teetotal, a non-smoker and regular walker.

"I'd been treated for two years and I was told it was in my head,” he said.

Three years ago, he found out that he was suffering from a rare disease - myositis.

"When I got this, I was lucky to be able to walk 100 metres,” the 70-year-old said. "The biggest issue I had was coming to grips with it. I put on 25kg.

"I realised 18 months ago that I was responsible for getting myself well.

"Losing weight was a huge thing, not only physically but emotionally.

"I've lost those 25kg and now weigh 103kg. I've got to lose more. I need to get down to 90kg.”

It took a while to get the distressing symptoms under control with medication.

"The biggest effect was on my weakness - I can now lift 12 to 15 kilos,” Mr Bousen said.

"One of the other things you lose is your balance. It only happens when you stand up; you just have to take your time.”

It's Myositis Month in May. This is a complaint that usually afflicts people aged over 50. Myositis is one of 80 auto-immune diseases affecting about 10% of the Australian/New Zealand population.

Myositis Australian Association spokeswoman Anita Chalmers said more awareness would bring earlier and more-accurate diagnosis and appropriate exercise advice.

"This month-long observance recognises the need for more research and understanding of myositis, a group of rare, incurable muscle diseases, in the hope of faster diagnoses, better treatments, and ultimately a cure,” she said.

Mark joined the MAA recently and is looking forward to "social gatherings” with the group.

For further information about myositis, visit www.myositis.org.au.

TYPICAL EARLY SIGNS OF MYOSITIS

. Muscle weakness in thighs and shoulders

. Unexplained general tiredness and fatigue

. Difficulty standing up from a seat or floor

. Difficulty climbing stairs

. Falling down unexpectedly