This Mooball home keeps flooding every time it rains

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: Mark McMillan outside his house at Mooball after flooding once again caused damage.

THE trauma of the flood is still a reality for many, not least one Mooball property.

While Mark McMillan and Marina Nicol might live a quiet life on the bank of Burringbar Creek at Mooball, they're now constantly in fear of flooding every time it rains.

"You've only got to pee in the creek in Burringbar and we'll flood down here,” Mr McMillan said.

After 15 to 20 volunteers from as far as Tugun helped the couple clean up in the aftermath of ex-Cyclone Debbie, last weekend's rain event saw their house again flood - twice in a span of three days.

Ms Nicol said the couple knew the property flooded when buying it but were told it was a rare occurrence.

"We knew the house flooded when we bought it but we were told once every five years, they even had marks on the wall for every time but nothing like we've had,” she said.

"All we're really worried about is that we've owned the house for four years and we've had nine floods. The big one, Debbie, is the one we had to get the insurance mob in on that, we normally do it ourselves.”

Fed up with the constant clean-up, Ms Nicol said she had contacted the council to see if they could help with the potential drainage problem further down stream. "The council says anything that lands in our yard we're supposed to clean up, which I don't agree with,” she said.

"We're the only house that got flooded twice this weekend. Council said anything that lands from the creek is our responsibility, but that's not what we pay rates for. We pay high rates and high insurance for where we live, which we knew when we moved here.

"They told us that from the bank down is the waterways and the road is roadworks but every time you ring the council they don't want to know us.”

Mr McMillan said while the March floods did change the shape of the creek, he believed council should take better care of its drainage facilities. "Our concern is that we're the first house to go under and the last one for the flood to leave,” he said.

"The drain has silted up over the years and when the water is here it just can't get away, it just sits here.

"It's progressively gotten worse which tells me something's wrong down the back here because the water's not getting away. (Council will) come down and have a look over the bridge, jump back in the car and off they go.”

Mr McMillan and Ms Nicol thanked the volunteers who helped them with their clean-up.