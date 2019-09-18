Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zaine Steven McNeish pleaded not guilty to 30 sexual offences including nine counts of rape. He was convicted of abusing three little north Queensland sisters.
Zaine Steven McNeish pleaded not guilty to 30 sexual offences including nine counts of rape. He was convicted of abusing three little north Queensland sisters.
Crime

This rapist befriended family to abuse three little sisters

by DANIELLE BUCKLEY
18th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD rapist who sexually abused three young sisters has lost an appeal to have his conviction overturned.

Zaine Steven McNeish was convicted by in Townsville District Court of two counts of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and 19 other charges including four counts of rape.

The victims were aged between two and 10 when he attacked them.

McNeish was 20 at the time of offending and became close friends with the girls' parents, mowing their grass, cooking meals and babysitting.

He was considered to be "part of the family".

In June 2018, Judge Gregory Lynham sentenced McNeish to 18 years in jail for the crimes that included multiple counts of rape on the youngest two siblings.

McNeish asked the Queensland Court of Appeal quash his conviction on the grounds that the charges involving the eldest sister should have been heard at a separate trial as his abuse of her did not "progress to rape".

McNeish claimed a judge made an "error of law" by deciding not to split the case into multiple trials.

The Court of Appeal disagreed, ruling it was appropriate for all of the charges to be put to the one jury.

The appeal has been dismissed. - NewsRegional

child abuse court crime editors picks rape zaine steven mcneish
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $200k of Tweed ratepayers money is going to waste

    premium_icon $200k of Tweed ratepayers money is going to waste

    Council News Waste contamination is having a major impact on the region, says council.

    • 18th Sep 2019 4:26 PM
    Kingscliff women complete the double

    premium_icon Kingscliff women complete the double

    Hockey Kingscliff, who were minor premiers after the home and away season, lived up to...

    UPDATE: Fire fighters have Doon Doon blaze 'under control'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire fighters have Doon Doon blaze 'under control'

    Breaking A Fire which has been burning in the Tweed since last night is now 'under...

    What Tweed’s small employers need to know before September 30

    premium_icon What Tweed’s small employers need to know before September...

    News The Australian Taxation Office is putting out reminders to small employers, (those...