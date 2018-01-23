Menu
This week's Tweed Link is now available

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Paralympian Bill Chaffey takes on Australia Day ambassador role
  • Kingscliff foreshore project enters the final stages
  • Plastic bag use survey
  • Flood study gets funding
  • Have your say on having your say
  • Donation could save lives
  • Weir watchers wanted for community group
  • Ups and downs of waste

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.

