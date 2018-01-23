This week's Tweed Link is now available

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News. Aisling Brennan

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Paralympian Bill Chaffey takes on Australia Day ambassador role

Kingscliff foreshore project enters the final stages

Plastic bag use survey

Flood study gets funding

Have your say on having your say

Donation could save lives

Weir watchers wanted for community group

Ups and downs of waste

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.