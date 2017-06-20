Thomas George says Murwillumbah a winner in budget

Lismore MP Thomas George has welcomed the NSW Budget 2017-18 saying it delivers for his electorate.

He said funds for an additional medical team will see the region benefit from round-the-clock availability of the NSW Ambulance helicopters located at the Lismore base.

"This funding will be used to recruit an additional medical team of doctor and paramedic for our helicopter base to operate 24/7,” Mr George said, adding that over $27 million this financial year would go to Lismore Base Hospital works.

He said high schools in Murwillumbah and Lismore were also set for a funding boost.

In addition to health and education, Mr George said the following funding has been provided -

. $5.514 million to Lismore, Tweed, Tenterfield & Kyogle councils for local road maintenance;

. $23.963 million to continue construction of the new Tabulam Bridge;

. $17 million to commence construction for the upgrade of the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill;

. $3 million for the replacement of Korns Crossing Bridge, Murwillumbah Queensland Border Road;

. $1.7 million for pavement repair on the Summerland Way, Wiangaree;

. $1.487 million social housing upgrades;

. $2.93 million community transport