Thor the first Tiger to hammer out 100 games

HAMMER TIME: Thor Hoopman will become the first Tweed Coast Tiger to notch up 100 senior games this Saturday.

IT'S a source of pride for many North Coast residents to have Thor living in their midst, but unlike Byron local Chris Hemsworth's Avengers character, the Tweed Coast Tigers' version of Thor is the real deal.

Heavily tattooed, former heavyweight kickboxing champion, Thor Hoopman, is more than a match for any avenging opposition forwards.

He's been the mainstay of the Tigers' backline since 2011 and this Saturday against Lismore, Thor becomes the first Tiger to hammer out 100 senior games.

"Yep, I do get sick of all the Thor and Avengers jokes... I get it a lot and it makes it bloody hard to order a coffee," he said.

"It's a big honour to hit 100 games, I love this footy club, we've got a great bunch of guys and girls and I think the fact that we are all just such good mates makes a difference.

"It's always enjoyable to come down and have a kick, and sit around the fire with your mates having a few beers afterwards."

A procession of Thor's teammates, past and present, lined up at a post-training function this week to share their favourite Thor stories and to have a dig at his long standing frustration at not getting a run in the forward line.

"The backline has really been a team within a team at the Tigers and Thor was always in the middle of it," former teammate Josh Edwards said.

"We all knew that when the ball went up in the air to clear a path because Thor would come crashing through. Some learned the hard way though and ended up with a Thor-sized footprint in their back.

"It's just a great feeling to play footy with one of your best mates and it's fitting that Thor becomes the first Tiger to hit 100 games."

Away from the footy field, Thor Hoopman's alter-ego is also pretty heroic.

He's a teacher at Caldera School in Tweed Heads. The school provides a specialised program for students with challenging behaviour who struggle to succeed in a regular school setting.

"It's a great school, the kids are awesome and the footy club has had a lot to do with the place," Hoopman said.

"We've had five or six players from the club come and teach at Caldera, I've never seen a footy team with so many teachers."

A big crowd is expected at Sea Breeze Oval on Saturday to celebrate Thor's milestone match.

The Tigers seniors are fresh off last week's breakthrough six-goal win over two-time reigning champions Byron.

The women's team also had a big win against Byron and with good numbers also for reserves the club is chasing wins in all three grades for the first time.

Tomorrow's matches (Saturday, May 19):

Reserves v Lismore - 11am

Women's v Lismore - 12:30pm

Seniors v Lismore - 2:30pm