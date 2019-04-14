Menu
Login
WOMEN'S HEALTH: Specialists are concerned Queensland women are missing out on potentially life-saving screenings with a decline in cervical screening participation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH: Specialists are concerned Queensland women are missing out on potentially life-saving screenings with a decline in cervical screening participation. Eva Katalin Kondoros
Health

Thousands not keeping up with cervical cancer screenings

Jessica Mcgrath
by
14th Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:37 AM

THE continued decline in cervical screening participation has health experts concerned Queensland women are missing out on potentially life-saving screening.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the latest data showed 53.6 per cent of eligible women in Queensland undertook a cervical screen in 2015-16, down from 57.1 percent in 2005-06.

"The downward trend in cervical screening participation is alarming," she said.

"It's free and saves lives, yet around half the population of Queensland eligible women are skipping their cervical screening."

The rate of deaths from cervical cancer has halved since the National Cervical Screening Program started in 1991.

The program has started using a new Cervical Screening Test which screens for human papillomavirus (HPV).

"HPV is the main cause of abnormal cells in the cervix, so the new test after their last pap test, and if the results are normal, get a test every five years after that," Dr Young said.

Women aged 25 to 74 should book a Cervical Screening Test two years after their last pap test, and if the results are normal, get a test every five years after that.

"I urge Queensland women to get up to date with their cervical screening -it's quick, free, and it may just save your life," she said.

Dr Young said almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.

"It's important for both women and men to ensure they've received the recommended vaccinations for HPV," she said.

"Experts believe the vaccine, coupled with the new Cervical Screening Test, could see cervical cancer eliminated in Australia in less than 20 years."

Two HPV vaccines are provided to teens in Year 7 through the School Immunisation Program -six months apart and free of charge.

Anyone who missed out, a free catch up program is available through GPs and immunisation clinics up to age 19.

People who are aged 20 and older and haven't been vaccinated should speak with their GP.

cervical cancer cervical screening editors picks queensland health
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Our message is clear: don't

    Our message is clear: don't

    News Double demerit points means drivers will be hit hard if caught driving while distracted by their mobile phone

    Can't we all just get along?

    Can't we all just get along?

    Council News Mayor calls for counterparts to stand up to vitriolic comments

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    Crime The Ambert Alert was issued by NSW Police