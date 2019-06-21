Menace L-platers putting everyone at risk

THOUSANDS of L-platers have failed to comply with one of the fundamental rules of learning to drive over the past two years.

RACQ analysis of Transport Department figures revealed the whopping rate of L-platers picked up over the past two years for driving alone or without proper supervision.

Between February 2017 and January this year, 9706 learner drivers were charged for driving without the correct supervision.

About 8,500 L-platers were pulled over for not having any supervision, 858 were being supervised by someone without an open licence and 99 were under the direction of someone not seated beside them.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said it was "really scary" that thousands of unsupervised learners were on Queensland roads as they were a risk to themselves and others.

Research shows young drivers and riders, aged 16 to 24 years, are 60 per cent more likely to be involved in a serious crash than licensed mature adult drivers.

"These are shocking statistics and there's no excuse for this type of behaviour," she said. "While we understand many new drivers are keen to get behind the wheel, driving isn't a right, it's a privilege and a huge responsibility.

"Most learners are under the age of 25 and we know people in that age group are already over-represented when it comes to road deaths and serious injuries, so it's vital our least experienced motorists are getting the right supervision before hitting the road on their own."

Learner drivers under 25 years old must record 100 hours of certified supervised driving before they can apply for a provisional licence.

Ms Hunter said learners could access a free driving lesson through the Keys2Drive program.

"This program gives learner drivers a free driving lesson with a qualified instructor, so learners and their supervisors can be in the car together, learning at the same time," she said.

"It's important instructors and new drivers remember becoming competent behind the wheel isn't just about ticking off a requirement, it's about gaining experience in a range of situations and conditions."