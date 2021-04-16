Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ONE NATION: One Nation Senator and party founder Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham. Photo: Stuart Fast
ONE NATION: One Nation Senator and party founder Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

One Nation faithful quits after 'threats to family'

Carlie Walker
16th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

He has stood as a candidate for One Nation at both a Federal and State level.

But Damian Huxham said that threats made against his family and himself meant he would no longer contest elections.

"Due to recent threats made to family members and myself, I am stepping down from active candidacy within the party, effective immediately," he said in a statement.

Federal election 2019 – Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham voting at the Hervey Bay High polling booth.
Federal election 2019 – Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham voting at the Hervey Bay High polling booth.

"Nominations are now open for the upcoming federal election in our federal seat of Hinkler and I'm more than happy to support the chosen candidate once announced, after they complete the preselection process."

While he never claimed the seat of Hervey Bay or Hinkler, Mr Huxham regularly received a high percentage of the vote.

But he said he needed to prioritise the safety of his family.

"The safety and care of my family has to always remain my number one priority" Mr Huxham said.

"Thank you to those who have stood with us, by us and supported our campaigns and our team over the last six years.

Federal election 2019 – Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with his daughter Kyra, 10, outside the Hervey Bay High polling booth.
Federal election 2019 – Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with his daughter Kyra, 10, outside the Hervey Bay High polling booth.

"We set about to create positive changes for the betterment of our region and gratefully, most of our localised policies have been adopted by local, state and federal governments.

"It has been an honour, to have been afforded the opportunity to represent Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to get behind the party because 'nothing changes if nothing changes' and there is no other party that listens and continuously works for a better Australia."

Mr Huxham said he had closed down his party page.

 

 

Originally published as 'Threats to family': One Nation faithful quits amid safety fears

fcpolitics hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        Premium Content Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        News Despite being rejected twice, the Dunoon Dam was back for discussion at the Lismore Council meeting.

        Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Premium Content Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Crime The accused was in hospital under police guard before his arrest

        Plan puts boat harbour as recreation star of Tweed

        Premium Content Plan puts boat harbour as recreation star of Tweed

        Council News The boat harbour will become a precinct for recreational and tourist activity.

        Revealed: Push for brothel house calls, more girls on shift

        Premium Content Revealed: Push for brothel house calls, more girls on shift

        News Escorts could be set for house calls according to a new proposal