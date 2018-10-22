Three arrested after six guns found during Banora Point raid

Three people have been arrested after six illegal rifles were found at a Banora Point home.

THREE men have been arrested after a police raid uncovered six illegal rifles with scopes in Banora Point.

Police said on Saturday, Tweed Police officers and the Regional Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at an address at Banora Point following an on-going investigation into firearm supply.

During the search, police found six long-arm rifles with scopes and a large amount of mixed ammunition.

A 35-year-old man from Banora Point was charged with six counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition and knowingly taking part in supply of firearms.

A 35-year-old woman from Banora Point was charged with the same offences, while a 37-year-old woman from Brunswick Heads was charged with unrelated stealing offences.

The three were refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.