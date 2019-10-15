Dozens of charges in major Tweed police operation

MORE than a dozen charges have been laid and three people arrested following a major police operation in the Tweed-Byron command.

Operation Titan has been a two-day operation which has occurred every month since June.

The October operation was held last week, with a high police presence cracking down on general issues.

Over the weekend, Tweed-Byron Police reported:

• Three people were arrested for a range of offences, including driving and drug offences;

• 14 charges were issued;

• 26 bail checks were conducted;

• 23 business inspections were conducted;

• One person was charged with mid-range PCA; and

• Six AVO compliance checks were conducted.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said Operation Titan continues to deliver results for the region, allowing police to target offenders while also engaging with the public.

"Operation Titan is another way in which we are able to reduce crime and target problem areas and issues - each deployment has a main focus," Det Chief Inspector Cullen said.

"We are disrupting drug supply, making our roads safer, and we are communicating with locals on the streets, trying to strip back policing to the basics and break the crime cycle from the very beginning."