Three arrested in border crossing attempts

A man travelling with family and a pair in possession of drugs are the first to be arrested at the NSW-Vic border.

A Victorian man who allegedly attempted to cross the NSW border near Corowa, west of Albury, has been charged under the new border laws.

The 34-year-old man was travelling with his wife and three children when he allegedly attempted to cross into NSW on Carlyle Rd in Wahgunyah.

The man was driving with Victorian plates and was stopped by police, who he told he intended to cross the border.

The 34-year-old did not have a valid exemption, and police allege he was given multiple opportunities to comply with the public health order, but he repeatedly refused.

Police roadblock on the NSW border in Albury. Picture: Simon Dallinger

The man was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with not complying with the public health order.

His family abided by police directions and returned to Victoria.

The 34-year-old was refused bail and will appear in Albury court tomorrow.

Another two men were arrested at a border checkpoint on the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal this morning when they attempted to cross into NSW.

Police stopped two men in their 20s driving a Victoria regestered car. Police allege the men appeared to be drug affected.

"Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), steroids, two knives, and items consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs," a police spokesperson said.

"During a subsequent search of the men, officers located methylamphetamine, buprenorphine and mobile phones. Police also seized a total of $4065 cash."

The 28-year-old from Tocumwal has been charged with supplying prohibeted drug, dealing with proceeds of a crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

The 23-year-old from Queensland was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of a crime.

Both men will have to self isolate for 14 days.

Since border restrictions came into force last night more than 50,000 cars have crossed into NSW.

The arrest comes as Sydney Airport steps up security to prevent passengers disembarking without being screened.

Planes arriving in Sydney will be prevented from driving right up to airport gates before given the green light by health teams in a move to ramp up screening protocols for returning travellers.

It comes after 48 passengers from an incoming Melbourne flight were allowed to leave their gate without being screened by NSW Health staff on Tuesday.

NSW Health workers screen returning passengers at Sydney Airport. Picture: David Swift

Passengers on the Jetstar flight were allowed to disembark despite the airline being told to keep people on-board while NSW Health staff were screening another plane.

"The airport has now put in protocols to ensure that the health teams are there and are able to do the screening and no-one's allowed to disembark before that happens," Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said on Wednesday.

14 Japanese students flying in from Melbourne on Tuesday night were put into quarantine. Picture: David Swift

Dr Chant said Health staff were in the process of contacting the passengers.

"All of those individuals are known," Dr Chant said.

She said "appropriate action" would be taken for anyone found to be symptomatic.

"If anyone has travelled in breach of any (health) orders, will refer them to police," Dr Chant said.

A spokesperson for NSW Health said three passengers on the flight, including one who now refuses to be screened, have been referred to NSW Police.

Of the 137 passengers, 89 were screened before leaving the airport. 45 passengers who already left have been contacted and arrangements made for screening.

"Airline staff, contrary to agreed protocols, allowed passengers to leave the gate area

before the health staff had concluded screening a prior flight," the Health spokesperson said.

"As a result of this breach, flights will now not be allowed to land in NSW until NSW Health

teams are in place to screen them," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, 14 Japanese students flying in from Melbourne on Tuesday night were put into quarantine after a member of their travelling party returned a high temperature.

Queues of cars stretch into Albury from the Victorian side of the border. Picture: Simon Dallinger