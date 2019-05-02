Menu
Login
The teens brawling inside the shopping centre was allegedly a prearranged fight.
The teens brawling inside the shopping centre was allegedly a prearranged fight.
Crime

30 teens filmed in wild brawl

by Phoebe Loomes
2nd May 2019 7:47 AM

Shocking video shows a gang of teens gathered in a shopping centre for a brawl on the outskirts of Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were allegedly assaulted by the gang of teens, including a good Samaritan trying to assist security guards, and two police officers, according to police.

About 30 teenagers gathered inside the centre in front of shocked people trying to do their shopping, in a scene that WA police described as confronting. The gang of teens had prearranged the fight and organised to meet about 4pm, according to police.

Police are now hunting for those involved.

A video of the brawl on Community News showed part of the shocking fight between a group outside a Woolworths inside the centre.

The teens brawling inside the shopping centre was allegedly a prearranged fight.
The teens brawling inside the shopping centre was allegedly a prearranged fight.

 

A group of teens fight outside a Woolworths.
A group of teens fight outside a Woolworths.

 

 

"One person has been arrested, (now) assisting police with their investigations," WA Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Craig Donaldson said yesterday.

He said a male, 52, was assaulted as he stepped in to try and help security break up the brawling teens, along with two police officers.

One of the alleged offenders escaped without being arrested, according to police.

"There were a few involved, but there were quite a few who weren't involved," said Mr Donaldson, asking anyone with information to come forward.

"It's those that weren't involved that we've asked to give us a call on Crimestoppers, to help identify the key ringleaders."

Anyone with information is urged to contact WA Police or Crimestoppers.

brawl editors picks perth shopping centre teens

Top Stories

    New hospital is 'one third' completed - Health NSW

    New hospital is 'one third' completed - Health NSW

    Health Health Infrastructure expects bulk earthworks to begin next month.

    Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

    Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

    Politics Votes have already been cast for the May 18 federal election

    Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

    Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

    Crime Have you seen these men?

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Politics $1,000 worth of free essential dental care promised by Labor