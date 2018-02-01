Three-bin service proves useful in reducing waste

The new Tweed Shire Council rubbish system has reduced the amount of waste being disposed incorrectly.

TWEED Shire Council's three-bin collection service is proving successful in the war on waste.

Since the introduction of the green bin in July 2017, residents have reduced the amount of waste they're throwing out in the wrong bins.

Data collected from the weighing the rubbish trucks shows residents have reduced their red bin waste by 32 per cent, with 6542 tonnes of material being collected in red lid bins compared to 9620 tonnes for the same period in 2016.

Residents also seem to have adapted to using the green bin more frequently, as organic waste collection has increased from 2723 tonnes to 6166 tonnes, an increase of 3443 tonnes or 126 per cent.

Tweed Shire Council Waste Operations Officer Wes Knight said he was "very happy” with how well residents have changed their waste disposal habits, especially when it comes to recycling which saw an increase of six per cent.

"We thought there would be change in the red bind and the green bin but we didn't' know if the recycling would change,” Mr Knight said.

"The volumes of rubbish that people have at the home hasn't changed but by restricting the red bins, how they dispose the rubbish has changed.”

Mr Knight said council doesn't believe there will be much of a change in waste disposal habits this time next year but hoped further education on the three-bin program will encourage residents to re-think what bin they use.

"We've just completed a waste audit where we got contractors to empty 700 plastic bags separately and weigh the waste strains separately,” he said.

"The data is showing is that there's people still putting recycling and foods waste in their red bins.”

Council's waste education program will continue to work with residents and businesses to highlight how to use the three-bin system properly.

War on waste

