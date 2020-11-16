Menu
NSW drownings: Three people pulled from water in horror weekend
News

Three dead after horror weekend in NSW waterways

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
16th Nov 2020 8:51 AM
Three people have died in a horror weekend after NSW residents flocked to waterways across the state during warm temperatures.

A person walking at Mildura on the NSW, Victorian border on Sunday morning spotted a body in the Murray River.

The Jellybean Pool, Glenbrook, Blue Mountains National Park.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Mildura wharf about 10.30am and pulled the body of a man, aged 65, from the water and opened an investigation. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Later that day, a seven-year-old boy went missing at the Jellybean Pool in the Blue Mountains National Park.

The boy had been lost for almost half an hour before he was retrieved from the waterhole and given CPR.

Potoroo Falls where a 14-year-old boy drowned on Sunday.
He was taken to Nepean Hospital in a critical condition and died soon after arrival. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Shortly after, a teenage boy fell into a waterhole on the Mid North Coast and didn't surface.

Local police and specialist divers searched for the 14-year-old boy at Potoroo Falls in Dingo Forest, 50km northeast of Taree, for almost six hours before finding his body around 8.40pm.

 

deaths drowning nsw swimming water

