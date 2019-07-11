Menu
Threee people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.
News

Three dead as girl rescued from capsized yacht

by Nick Hansen
11th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
THREE people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.

The 11.7m catamaran with five people on board capsized 13km offshore just after 10am and an emergency beacon was activated.

Paramedics attended in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after an emergency beacon was activated, with the man and girl winched to safety.

"(Crews) had winched two survivors and unfortunately there has been no other survivors in this incident. It's absolutely tragic," NSW Ambulance Inspector Luke Wiseman said.

Police confirmed three bodies had been found in the water and retrieved by Marine Rescue.

The two survivors have been flown to John Hunter Hospital.

The catamaran got into trouble just north of Newcastle, directly off Stockton Beach.

