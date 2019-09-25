Three dead in separate crashes

Three people were killed in two separate accidents on Queensland roads on Tuesday.

TWO women and a man have been killed in two separate accidents at opposite ends of the state.

The two women, aged 74 and 62, were killed last night in an accident on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville.

The crash happened near the Jourama Falls turn-off at Yuruga, about 5pm.

Police say early investigations show a vehicle towing a trailer lost control and swerved across the road. A car travelling in the opposite direction collided with the car and trailer, before running off the road and overturning.

Two women in that car died at the scene of the accident.

A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were in the other vehicle were taken to Townsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier yesterday, a 42-year-old man was found dead following a motorcycle crash in the state's southeast.

Police believe the accident may have happened as much as 14 hours before his body was found.

The man, from Regency Downs, was found beside his motorbike on Lowood Minden Rd at Coolana. He was discovered by a member of the public about 10.45am yesterday.

Police believe the man died after his bike left the road sometime between 8.15 and 10 the night before.

Investigations into both accidents are continuing,