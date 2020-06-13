Three decades of protecting Tweed on the fire frontline

Group Captain Kenneth (Mark) Eglington joined the Cudgen Brigade in 1990, rising through the ranks of Deputy Captain, Senior Deputy Captain, Captain and then Group Captain in 2006. Captain mark was awared the Australian Fire Service Medal recipient during the Queens Birthday Honor awards.Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

FOR three decades, Kenneth "Mark" Eglington has been on the frontline of the country's fire disasters.

He has visited every state in Australia, bearing witness to the destructive nature of bushfires and the power of the human spirit to join together in times of crisis.

Most importantly, Mark has put his life on the line and been responsible for the lives of his crew while they fight to save not only their own backyards but strangers' livelihoods as well.

Known to his crew mates as "Min", Mark was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list when he received the Australian Fire Service Medal.

The now group captain joined a very different Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade to the one that exists today.

Firefighting tankers were kept at whichever farm had a spare shed across Duranbah and Cudgen.

That was until in 2001 when Mark donated a piece of his family's farmland to give the Cudgen brigade a permanent home.

He followed this with another donation in 2006 for ­extensions.

Across the years, the local rural volunteer firefighters' membership has gone up and down, although one thing has been constant - Mark's wife, Judy, has been by his side, 29 years in the fire service herself.

"I think she got to the stage where 'if you can't beat them you gotta join them'," Mark said with a laugh.

The father-of-three has risen through the ranks of the NSW Rural Fire Service to deputy captain, senior deputy captain, captain and group captain in 2006.

He has also been a permit officer for 26 years.

As if attending call-outs, training, maintenance checks and community fundraising events wasn't enough, Mark is described by crewmates as dedicated to ensuring all members upgrade their skills and qualifications and has been ­involved in instructing and mentoring at training courses in the district.

The 63-year-old retired cane-turned-sweet-potato farmer was born and bred in the Tweed and "won't be leaving" any time soon.

"It's a huge honour to get the award but I don't do the job for that," he said.

"I love it. I love helping the community. It's just been in me all my life.

"Through the fire service I have made such long-lasting friendship and mateship. There are a lot of great people out there.

"Every firefighter does what we do because we love it and help the community."

Reflecting on 30 years of battling blazes, Mark said nothing compared to the ferocity of the bushfires that raged this year and late last year.

"There have been bad ones in the past - but this," he said, his voice trailing off.

"There was a lot of hairy moments to think about, not only my own safety and the crews' safety when we were in the Cobargo and Bega shires.

"When you see it on TV you only see a building burnt down but being there on the ground, when you got into town, it wasn't just one building, it was street after street, farm after farm. It was definitely a hard experience."

His experience inspired him to become the driving force ­behind forming the Far North Coast Cobargo fundraising committee that oversaw the purchases and transit of $50,000 worth of materials to the Cobargo community after the devastating 2019-20 bushfires.

"It's hard to believe the devastation if you weren't there," he said.

"I think one of the most touching moments of my career was when I returned from the Cobargo fires and my 11-year-old granddaughter did a drawing for me saying she wanted to be a firefighter just like me.

"She even organised her local Cudgen State School to all write letters to our firefighters. It's the little things that really make a difference.

"Especially this year, when we were sent to remote areas where we were trying to save literally all this stranger has - you always do your best to save it. Sometimes you win or lose but those little things help you go that little bit harder when you are exhausted."

In 2005, Mark was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by Kingscliff Rotary.

In 2007, he received the National Medal for his diligent service and in 2015 was a finalist for the Rotary NSW Emergency Service Community Award for NSW RFS Officer of the Year.