UPDATE: There's numerous fires in the Coffs Harbour area.
News

Three fires under control while one is yet to be contained

Sam Flanagan
by
26th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

THERE'S currently four bushfires burning in the vicinity of Coffs Harbour, with one of them still classed as out of control. 

The fire yet to be contained is located at Fortescue Creek, west of Macksville, with 14ha already destroyed. 

The fire is located on Kosekai Rd. People are advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

Just north of Fortescue Creek a controlled blaze is burning at Buckra Bendinni, west of Nambucca Heads.

The fire has covered almost 1700ha at this stage.

To the northwest of Coffs there's also two fires currently under control in the Glenreagh area. 

One is located on Black Moutnain Rd with the other on Twelve Sixty Rd. 

Fires further west at Bees Nest, Billys Creek and Muck Creek Road are currently under control.

There's also been a watch and act notice sent out for an out of control fire at Tyringham. 

For up to date information on the fires in the area click here

Coffs Coast Advocate

