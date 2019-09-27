Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHT NIGHT: Police attended two separate incidents involving people fighting in the region overnight.
FIGHT NIGHT: Police attended two separate incidents involving people fighting in the region overnight. Contributed
News

Three men capsicum sprayed after being kicked out of pub

Alison Paterson
by
27th Sep 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men started a fight amongst themselves after they were asked to leave a Casino hotel on Thursday night.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said officers had to subdue the trio with capsicum spray.

"Three men in their early 20s, patrons, were becoming abusive towards staff at a licensed hotel in Casino last night," he said.

"They were all directed to leave, but became aggressive towards staff who then contacted police."

Insp Vandergriend said when three police officers arrived they found the men had started a punch-up between themselves in the hotel carpark.

"When the officers responded they had to deploy capsicum spray," he said.

"One man was arrested and will be charged with will be charged with various assault-related offences, while the other two will be charged with affray and failing to leave a licensed premise when directed."

Meanwhile, around 9.25pm Lismore police were called to an address Dalziell St after receiving a report of a street punch-up in progress.

"Police were called in relation to a large group of people fighting in the street and when they arrived found a number of people running in various directions," Insp Vandergriend said.

"One 17-year-old female resident was charged with affray and resisting police."

On social media police reported they seized weapons seized after the Dalziell St incident.

Police also allege a 33-year-old Bowraville woman has attended the Dalziell St address with other people armed with baseball bats.

"As police arrived they saw a juvenile hitting the 33 year old with a wooden stick," the post read.

"Police were pushed and hindered as they placed the juvenile under arrest and disarmed her."

Police seized the pictured items and while they said further inquiries are to be made, they anticipate several assault and affray charges will be laid.

casino crime david vandergriend fight lismore police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Young doctors could be forced out of town

    Young doctors could be forced out of town

    Health A tiny northern NSW town is facing a medical shortfall because of a major Federal Government policy shift.

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Opinion In darkened cinemas across Australia, the grief is palpable

    Police presence on Tweed roads will increase

    premium_icon Police presence on Tweed roads will increase

    News Family road trips are one of the great joys of the holiday season but with a high...

    Pair of Seagulls stars pull on the green and gold

    premium_icon Pair of Seagulls stars pull on the green and gold

    Rugby League Both also starred for the Tweed Seagulls under-18s side in the Mal Meninga Cup...