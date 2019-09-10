Three men denied bail following alleged police chase

Three men were denied bail in Tweed Heads Local Court after an alleged police pursuit. Picture: Michael Doyle.

THREE MEN who were allegedly involved in a police chase which resulted in a Senior Constable being taken to hospital, will remain behind bars on bail.

Timothy Bertz, Jaden Gale and Aaron Read all appeared in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, following the weekend’s police chase.

It is alleged the trio were in a stolen BMW, which was involved in an armed robbery in the Brisbane suburb of Coopers Plains.

NSW Police allege the BMW was deliberately driven at detectives car, in the car park of the Tweed Heads Hospital, before then striking a Senior Constable.

The vehicle then allegedly reversed, colliding with a car containing a 15-month-old child, who was not injured.

The BMW then drove from the car park but was stopped a short time later on Avla St, with the three men arrested.

Police were still searching for a fourth man involved in the incident at the time of publication.

Bertz, Gale and Read were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Gale faced two charges in court on Monday, pleading guilty to resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

He has pleaded not guilty to the second charge of being in the car without the knowledge of the owner.

Read pleaded guilty to both of his charges in court on Monday.

He was charged with being in the car without the knowledge of the owner and possessing a prohibited drug.

Bertz, who was allegedly driving the BMW, had 12 charges laid against him by police including a number of driving charges and a weapons charge.

He did not enter a plea for any of the charges.

All three men were refused bail. The Senior Constable who was taken to hospital with cuts, bruises and a dislocated shoulder was released.