Three more years for Elliot

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot celebrates with her staff after retaining her seat of Richmond in the current 2019 Federal Election Scott Powick

LABOR MP Justine Elliot has been elected to the seat of Richmond for the sixth time, overcoming Nationals challenger Matthew Fraser.

With the nationwide swing went towards the Liberal-Nationals government, Mrs Elliot enjoyed a lift in her primary vote, and a swing towards her on two-party-preferred.

The Richmond MP said the 2019 federal election was a hard fought contest, and she would continue to work for her constituents over the next term in office.

It is a great honour and a privileged to be elected to parliament,” Mrs Elliot said

"I am humbled by the local community.

"I would like to than the people of Richmond for this honour, and I will be working hard to get a fair share from Canberra.”

However it was not the successful night many pundits and polls had predicted.

Mrs Elliot and her Labor counterparts will still be in opposition after suffering an improbable loss over the weekend.

The Richmond MP said her role over the next three years was to ensure the coalition government continues to invest in the north coast of NSW.

"What I have done, and will continue to do is keep working hard for (Richmond) by holding the government to account,” Mrs Elliot said.

"I have also worked really hard to make sure we get our fair share in Canberra.

"I will keep working hard with the community to make sure I keep delivering for them.”

Mrs Elliot said voters in Richmond were concerned with essential services, including hospitals and schools, which is why she enjoyed a swing to her on two-party -preferred.

"It was of course disappointing for Labor not to form government, but what I found here was people wanted an improvement for those core services,” she said.

"I know here on the north coast people were talking about Labor's fair go.”