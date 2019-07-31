Menu
LOW COST: the Alcatel 3 sells for less than $300.
Smarter Shopping

Three phones with surprising features for under $300

Mark Furler
by
31st Jul 2019 1:19 PM
IF you're just over the idea of paying $1000 for a phone with a decent camera, screen and battery, this could be the news you need.

Alcatel Mobile may not have the profile of Apple, Samsung, Sony or Huawei in Australia, but it's the number three phone maker by volume in the country.

The reason is simple. The company makes phones for a fraction of the price of the big players. Three of their latest models sell for under $300.

Alcatel is part of the the TCL Communication stable which includes the BlackBerry.

The Alcatel 3 features a Snapdragon chipset, long-lasting 3500mAh battery and 5.9" HD+ display.

It has a a dual rear camera (13MP + 5MP) with Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality technology, including the "real-time bokeh" feature for portrait style shots. The 8MP front facing camera has an LCD flash for selfies.

It even features Face Key and a Fingerprint scanner for security.

At $199, the Alcatel 1s is designed as a robust phone with 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM, and an Octa-Core processor. The 5.5" Full View 18:9 HD+ Display is good for viewing content, while it has a dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) and single LED flash.

Alcatel 1x has a 5.5" HD+ display with an 83% screen to body ratio. It has a dual 13MP + 2MP camera.

The Alcatel 3 is $279 via Amazon and Officeworks..

The Alcatel 1s is $199 via Amazon. The Alcatel 1x (2019) is $179 AUD via Amazon and Officeworks.

