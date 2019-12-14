Menu
Three police vehicles damaged in high-speed pursuit

by Cloe Read
14th Dec 2019 6:26 PM
THREE police vehicles were damaged during a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Brisbane's south involving an alleged stolen 4WD on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested and charged three people after a 4WD was allegedly stolen from a Seven Hills home in the early hours of December 11 and driven dangerously at high speed, through red lights and on the wrong side of the road through several suburbs.

Police spotted the stolen 4WD in the Hamilton area about 8.30pm before officers lost sight of the vehicle.

About 11pm, police were called to Hipwood Rd, Hamilton to reports two men were acting suspiciously and around 11.20pm, the stolen 4WD was spotted by a member of the public in Lynell St, Hamilton.

In a Griffth Rd, Nathan carpark, police attempted to intercept the car with it allegedly failing to stop and narrowly avoiding a tyre deflation device before speeding off.

Just after midnight, police deployed a tyre deflation device on Wecker Rd, Mansfield with all four tyres of the stolen car impacted before continuing to travel at high speed and failing to stop for police through Scrub Rd, Carindale.

Three police vehicles were damaged as officers intercepted the vehicle in Old Cleveland Rd, Belmont about 12.20am.

An 18-year-old Carina Heights man, a 17-year-old Everton Park girl and an 18-year-old Cannon Hill man were charged with a range of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and burglary.

The 18-year-old Carina Heights man faced Brisbane Magistrates Court today while the 18-year-old Cannon Hill man is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 16.

