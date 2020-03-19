Three rescued after narrowly escaping a crash in super yacht

Three people rescued after super yacht near-miss crash at Cape Byron.

THREE people have been rescued after their super yacht nearly crashed into rocks at Cape Byron.

The Marine Area Command have rescued three people in dangerous sea conditions after their super yacht suffered mechanical issues about 3pm on Wednesday.

The super yacht was travelling from Sydney to the Gold Coast, when it appeared to suffer a mechanical failure and came close to crashing into rocks at Cape Byron.

Officers from the Tweed Heads Marine Area Command were notified and deployed from the Tweed Heads Marine Centre to recover the vessel.

Due to the rough sea conditions, the vessel was towed to the nearest safe port of entry in Southport in Queensland.

The skipper, a 43-year-old man, and two crew members, a 46-year-old woman and another 43-year-old man, were not injured.

The Marine Area Command is continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.