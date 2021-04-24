Three simple words that are failing abused women

An expert has compared the response to the murder of women to that of US mass shootings, highlighting three simple words that are letting down women.

QUEENSLAND'S response to the high number of domestic violence deaths is akin to the United States' grapple with mass shootings, with people only offering "thoughts and prayers" instead of enacting "real action", a Gold Coast criminologist says.

Days after the alleged domestic violence murder of Kelly Wilkinson, 27, a government report reveals "intimate partners" have killed 25 women on the Glitter Strip between July 2006 and June 2020. Across the state during the same period, 173 women have died at the hands of former or current lovers.

Bond University Criminology Associate Professor Wayne Petherick said the "intimate partner" homicides appeared to be disproportionately weighted towards the Gold Coast.

The figure was only five less of Brisbane, which has a population of 2.28 million.

The Gold Coast recorded 46 family violence homicides in that time, while there were 350 statewide.

Domestic violence murders in the city in the past six years include Tara Brown, Fabiana Palhares, Karina Lock and Teresa Bradford.

Prof Petherick said domestic violence homicides shared "common themes" including coercive control - in which one has "total control" over every aspect of a person's life.

He said the death of Kelly Wilkinson was no exception, following claims by her family that alleged murderer Brian Johnston controlled her.

Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

Ms Wilkinson, a mother-of-three, was allegedly set alight by Johnston at her Arundel home on Tuesday.

Prof Petherick said issues of domestic violence, such as coercive control, needed to be addressed through early intervention.

He said if it was identified in a current relationship it needed to be treated as if there was an "inherently high risk".

Prof Petherick said there was evidence "for what needs to be done" and the lack of proactive action was akin to the "thoughts and prayers" that followed a mass shooting in the United States.

"We know coercive control is a problem. We know fixation and obsession are a problem with domestic violence. Yet we aren't really doing anything about it. It just seems like every time there is a death of a woman at the hands of an angry man we say 'thoughts and prayers' or 'hopes and prayers' without there being any real action.

"That real action can't be a kneejerk. It can't be another commission of an inquiry, it can't be the government commissioning some report. It has to be very real fundamental change that's systemic and long-term."

Tara Brown. Photo: Instagram

Karina Lock. Photo supplied

Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence director Di MacLeod said it was up to the government to take action.

"It's easy to write 'enough is enough' on your Facebook page," she said. "Part of the solution is having money spent in the right direction.

"We could generate police money for outlaw motorcycle gangs - surely we can do the same for women and children?"

Ms MacLeod said police were under-resourced to deal with high risk offenders.

"No matter how much talking is done and recommendations are made the critical part is the action. The government needs to be prepared to come in with resources.

"If we want to do things differently there will be a cost. We owe it to women and children."

Ms MacLeod said the annual domestic violence death review found that on average women murdered in a domestic and family violence situation had 27 interactions with police before they were killed.

"That is 27 times there was an opportunity to save her," she said.

Fabiana Palhares. Picture: Facebook.

Teresa Bradford

The Bulletin sent a number of questions to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, including criticism that the government was talking about the issue and not taking enough action.

The Premier's office referred the Bulletin to a speech Ms Palaszczuk made in parliament on Thursday:

"I think everyone has been touched by the recent tragedy. It is absolutely horrific. I really feel for the three young children and the family of the deceased woman. That should never happen to anybody at all. I hope that justice is served.

"As a person has been charged I cannot comment any further on that case, but I think everyone in this House shares deep sadness and expresses that feeling towards the family.

"In relation to coercive control, the Attorney-General has put in place very strong measures in terms of getting Margaret McMurdo to look at that issue in detail. She has spoken extensively with all the stakeholder groups. This is exactly what the stakeholder groups wanted to happen.

"The best thing we can do is let them get on with that work. Once again we will be leading the nation in that work. I will leave it at that.

"In relation to the prevention of domestic and family violence, our job never ends. We had the landmark report handed down by Quentin Bryce. We have implemented all of its recommendations. There has been a huge investment of money. There is bipartisan support, from both sides of the parliament.

"... Respect needs to start at home. Respect needs to be in our schools and in the way we treat one another. Respect needs to be shown everywhere. It is with deep sadness that we have seen another tragedy in Queensland."

MEMORIAL FOR KELLY WILKINSON

A MEMORIAL to commemorate the life of Kelly Wilkinson will be held next week in Labrador.

The Red Rose Foundation is asking people to come to Norm Rix Park at midday on Friday, April 30 to commemorate the mother-of-three's life.

The 27-year-old was died after being set alight in her Arundel backyard about 6.40am on Tuesday.

Her former partner Brian Earl Johnston has been charged with murder, breaching a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

Those attending the rally are asked to wear black and bring a red rose.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

