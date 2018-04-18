Three things to do this week

Preview for the Circus Rio.Pictured with Henrique Mazzeu and Lucas Tambelli on the drums.

Preview for the Circus Rio.Pictured with Henrique Mazzeu and Lucas Tambelli on the drums. Warren Lynam

1. Meditation

U3A Twin Towns offers a mediation class on Friday morning from 9-10am. The meditation class has room for more members.

If you are new to meditation, you will find this a comfortable participation and those who are experienced will be renewed. Classes are at 4 Boyd Street, Tugun. Phone (07)55347333.

2. Market time

FIND a bargain at the Makers and Finders market in Knox Park, Murwillumbah on Saturday, April 21.

Take the time to relax under the shade of the trees and enjoy some great live music.

The market is open from 9am-2pm. For more information, visit www.makersandfinders market.com.

3. Roll up, roll up

CATCH all the fun at Circus Rio this weekend as acrobats from around the world.

Tickets can be bought via ticketek.com.au but be quick this is a guaranteed sell out.

Cirucs Rio is on Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 29 at Boundary Street, Tweed Heads.

Visit www.circusrio.com for more details.