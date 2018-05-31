Three things to do this week

ROCK 'N' ROLL: Getting ready for Winter Sun 2.0 at Murwillumbah Show ground is Maddy Smith and Zoey Devine.

1. Rock 'n' Roll

WINTERSUN 2.0 is back for another great weekend in Murwillumbah celebrating nostalgia.

Classic, vintage and hotrod cars will fill the oval surrounded by specially hand-picked markets, great entertainment and of course a dance floor.

For more details, see page 7 or visit the event website www.wintersun2.com.au.

2. Orchids on show

THE Tweed District Orchid Society's flower show is on from tomorrowto June 2 at Tweed City.

Admission is free. Orchid plants will be on sale. Expect to see dendrobiums, cattleyas, oncidiums and other exotic species.

For more information, phone Louise on 0416114007 or Robyn on 0438582890.

3. Night at theatre

DON'T miss The Vicar of Dibley (A Year in Dibley) production at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm and Sunday, May 27 at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 and are available from the website www.murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au, or at the door.

Phone 0498831575.