Three things to do this week

1. HEALTH CHECK

FIND out all you need to know about My Health Record and have your questions answered by North Coast Primary Health Network at South Tweed Bowls Club, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South, on Thursday, November 8, from 5.30-7pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

2. ELECTION TIME

THE community is invited to meet Greens candidate for the state seat of Lismore, Sue Higginson, at Murwillumbah Community Centre on Friday, November 9, from 6pm.

It will provide a chance for people to get to know the Greens candidate ahead of the March 2019 state election.

Tea, coffee and snacks will be provided.

3. JUST DANCE

SOME of the finest movers on the planet are on their way to the Northern Rivers to dance on our local patch at the 2018 Tyalgum Dance Spectacular at the Tyalgum Hall on Saturday, November 10.

Dinner and show packages are priced at $95 per person and include a two-course pre-show dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe.