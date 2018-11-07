Menu
Login
DANCE: Tyalgum Dance Spectacular is on this week
DANCE: Tyalgum Dance Spectacular is on this week
News

Three things to do this week

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Nov 2018 4:56 PM

1. HEALTH CHECK

FIND out all you need to know about My Health Record and have your questions answered by North Coast Primary Health Network at South Tweed Bowls Club, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South, on Thursday, November 8, from 5.30-7pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

2. ELECTION TIME

THE community is invited to meet Greens candidate for the state seat of Lismore, Sue Higginson, at Murwillumbah Community Centre on Friday, November 9, from 6pm.

It will provide a chance for people to get to know the Greens candidate ahead of the March 2019 state election.

Tea, coffee and snacks will be provided.

3. JUST DANCE

SOME of the finest movers on the planet are on their way to the Northern Rivers to dance on our local patch at the 2018 Tyalgum Dance Spectacular at the Tyalgum Hall on Saturday, November 10.

Dinner and show packages are priced at $95 per person and include a two-course pre-show dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe.

my health record sue higginson tyalgum dance spectacular whatson
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed mayor strikes back over resignation calls

    Tweed mayor strikes back over resignation calls

    Council News Mayor says National Party has "betrayed" community.

    Mayor Milne backflips on hospital boycott

    Mayor Milne backflips on hospital boycott

    Council News Tweed Shire Mayor retracts call to boycott local businesses.

    Murwillumbah shines on Melbourne Cup Day

    Murwillumbah shines on Melbourne Cup Day

    News Thousands flocked to Tweed River Jockey Club

    Looking back: Crimes that shocked Tweed

    Looking back: Crimes that shocked Tweed

    Community From Balaclava Killer, to biggest bank heist in Australian history.

    Local Partners