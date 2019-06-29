Three things to do this weekend

The Friends of the Pound are celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend.

Alpaca show

DO NOT miss one of the more unique events on the Tweed social calendar, the Murwillumbah Alpaca Show.

The show will be held today at the Murwillumbah Showground and is being hosted by the Australian Alpaca Association.

Entry is free to the event, which will run from 9am-5pm.

There will be plenty on offer for all members of the family.

Sunday bowls

A FULL afternoon of fun and enjoyment is promised on the greens and in the clubhouse at Kingscliff.

The Kingscliff Bowls Club will be hosting McKenzie this Sunday afternoon for live music and a relaxing afternoon.

Food and drink will be available throughout the afternoon as well as the chance to get on to the greens and have a game or two. Live music begins at 3pm.

One-year celebration

IT'S been one year since Friends of the Pound opened its new Cat Adoption and Pre-loved Clothing Shop on Corporation Circuit. The Friends of the Pound will be showing their appreciation to all the valuable volunteers, members and donors by giving them a day to come and celebrate. The free event will be held at 39-41 Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads, from 11am-3pm.