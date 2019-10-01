Three-way fight for Tweed's best pie

Tweed man Harrison Powick is hooking into a pie from the Banora Bakery, one of the 23 places in the running to be crowned as the best place ion Tweed to get a pie.

THERE is a three-way battle at the top of our leader board as Tweed Daily News readers vote on the Tweed's best Pie.

Since we put the call-out for nominations, 23 locations across 11 suburbs were listed as the best place in the shire to get a good-ole-fashion pie.

Currently there is a three-way tie for first place in the poll, with a pair of Uki favourites and a Murwillumbah staple battling it out.

The Uki Bakery, Uki Pies and Murwillumbah's Wollumbin Street Bakery are on top of the charts, but they are not guaranteed to be crowned out champion.

There are a host of pie eateries which are chomping at the leaders heels with just two days left of voting.

Vote now for your favourite business and help us declare the best pie in Tweed.

Voting closes at midday on Thursday, with the winner announced in the Saturday edition of the Tweed Daily News.