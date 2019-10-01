Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed man Harrison Powick is hooking into a pie from the Banora Bakery, one of the 23 places in the running to be crowned as the best place ion Tweed to get a pie.
Tweed man Harrison Powick is hooking into a pie from the Banora Bakery, one of the 23 places in the running to be crowned as the best place ion Tweed to get a pie. Scott Powick
News

Three-way fight for Tweed's best pie

Michael Doyle
by
1st Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is a three-way battle at the top of our leader board as Tweed Daily News readers vote on the Tweed's best Pie.

Since we put the call-out for nominations, 23 locations across 11 suburbs were listed as the best place in the shire to get a good-ole-fashion pie.

Currently there is a three-way tie for first place in the poll, with a pair of Uki favourites and a Murwillumbah staple battling it out.

The Uki Bakery, Uki Pies and Murwillumbah's Wollumbin Street Bakery are on top of the charts, but they are not guaranteed to be crowned out champion.

There are a host of pie eateries which are chomping at the leaders heels with just two days left of voting.

Vote now for your favourite business and help us declare the best pie in Tweed.

Voting closes at midday on Thursday, with the winner announced in the Saturday edition of the Tweed Daily News.   

Reader poll

Where can you get the best pie in the Tweed Shire?

View Results
best pie in tweed murwillumbah pie tweed heads tweed pie tweed poll uki
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    premium_icon Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    Council News A new age philosophical group and locals are at war over plans to build a major conference centre on a quiet stretch of road.

    Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    premium_icon Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    Crime Opportunistic thieves are raiding caravan parks

    $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    premium_icon $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    News ATO found those responsible breached "due responsibility"

    How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    premium_icon How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    News During one of the hardest times for her family Karlee began walking and her...