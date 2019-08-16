Throw down your swords: Polglase's plea for council unity

Councillor Warren Polglase is urging his fellow councillors to put aside political ideology for the betterment of the community.

Scott Powick

Former mayor and current councillor of the Tweed Shire has called on his colleagues to put party politics to one side and focus on the betterment of the community.

Councillor Warren Polglase told the chamber at Thursday night's council meeting the political ideology of each individual member was obstructing the main purpose of the council.

During a meeting which at times descended into a 'tit-for-tat' bicker between councillors, the former mayor said he wanted the council to be more united.

"We were elected to look after the community," Cr Polglase told the council.

"We need to get back to basics, put down the swords and the shields."

The impassioned speech was made as councillors debated the merit of overturning a 2018 decision which would ban companies who have held contracts with Indian mining giant Adani, from working on projects for the Tweed Shire Council.

Cr Polglase said he believed the chamber should be focusing more in issues which directly affect residents of the Tweed, rather than matter abroad.

"We have all of these issues locally and Adani seems to take a large platform," he said.

While his comments were not received well by all councillors, Cr Pryce Allsop told the chamber that he congratulated the former mayor for speaking up.