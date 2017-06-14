Thug forces way into unit before bashing woman

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Tweed Heads after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's home and bashing her.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was punched and kicked in the attack that took place about 6.15pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrested the man outside the property and searched a car, seizing cannabis, cash, methylamphetamine and prescription drugs.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence, common assault, a number of drug offences and for dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Police will allege the man and woman are known to each other but the man did not reside at the address.