Thunderstorms forecast, but rain totals this year are dire

There may be a welcome dose of winter rain in the forecast this week before Spring officially starts, but the total's so far across the Northern Rivers don't bring much relief.

There may be a welcome dose of winter rain in the forecast this week before Spring officially starts, but the total's so far across the Northern Rivers don't bring much relief. Istock

WAKING up each day to sunshine generally brings most joy, but for NSW farmers relying on a change in weather waking up to blue skies each day only deepens the pit of anxiety.

There may be a welcome dose of winter rain in the forecast this week before spring officially starts, but the totals so far across the Northern Rivers don't bring much relief.

Byron Bay has received 45.4mm of rain this month according to WeatherZone, just over half of the August long-term average of 82.9mm.

For 2019 the coastal town has received 639.8mm, significantly down from the average of 1126.4mm (109 days).

Ballina has received half of the average August rainfall at 50mm and totals measure 857.6mm this year compared with 1371.8mm as the average to August.

Out west, the situation is more dire.

Casino and Kyogle have only received around 5mm of rain this month over two days, significantly down from the long tern average of 51.4mm (seven days).

The town has recorded 525mm so far this year. The average to August is 765.1mm.

Tenterfield's long-term average for rainfall in August is 43.7mm, but this month has barely scraped through with 1mm. The town has only received 208.2mm over 66 days until August, down from the average of 532.6mm.

Lismore, however, has fared well in rainfall for 2019 raking in 2307.6mm compared to the average 887.2mm to August.

WeatherZone forecaster Ben Domensino said welcome rain will return to parched areas of eastern NSW this week.

"A low pressure trough will cause showers, areas of drizzle and thunderstorms along parts of the state's coast and ranges between Monday and Wednesday.

"A stronger cold front will cross the state during Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by a pool of cold upper-level air. This front and the associated cold air may cause a low pressure system to develop near the NSW coast on Thursday or Friday.

"This system is likely to cause widespread showers in NSW between Thursday and Saturday, with heaviest falls again likely to occur near and east of the ranges."

Weatherzone forecasts showers for Wednesday, and possible thunderstorms Thursday through to Saturday for Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore and showers in Casino each day until Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are also on the cards for Tenterfield, with a medium to high chance of light rain until Friday.