TICKET GIVEAWAY: Fireside with an Aussie icon

INTIMATE SHOW: Country music icon and all-round Aussie favourite Kasey Chambers brings her new tour 'Campfire' to Twin Towns on Friday, June 29.

KASEY Chambers' memories, and her music, seem to be growing more vivid with age.

Chambers' 12th studio Album Campfire, a record conjuring her remote upbringing in outback Australia where, for Chambers and her family, the "campfire was the heart of our existence: for survival, creativity, inspiration,” is the result of this clarity of mind.

For Chambers, a campfire somewhere along the Nullarbor was where she learned to listen and learn, to sing and play guitar, to reflect and question. Decades later the light of that fire still burns bright, as Chambers told the Tweed Daily News this was an album she has wanted to make for a long time.

"I've always wanted to make a record that reflects this part of my life,” Chambers said.

"I've had the idea of a 'campfire' record in my head for a long time with the concept mapped out, but I never knew when I'd do it.”

The time was finally right for Chambers to make the record after an exhausting year touring the United States in 2017.

"I toured America four times last year and had a really crazy year. It was amazing, but I felt like I wanted to ground myself a little bit and remind myself of where I came from,” Chambers explained.

"What is important to me? Why do I sound like I do? So these songs all feel like me... they feel like me at the very core.”

With this deeply personal record, where she closes ranks around her most elemental memories and nurtured experiences, Chambers is also offering an entreaty to her audience.

"I want people to be able to come and sit around the campfire with me and the band,” Chambers said.

"I want them to feel like they were there.”

The world Chambers now inhabits is profoundly different to the one in which she regales her audience on Campfire. Perhaps Chambers' sees that world regrettably receding into the distance.

"There was something about the simplicity of that life, really isolated from anything else in the world,” she said.

" That might sound like a negative thing - it certainly would to my children!”

But with her grounded upbringing, Chambers was given a guiding text to shepherd her through a surreal life as an Aussie icon - one that "shows the importance of the real, true things, the smaller and simpler things, and that which is not hype and superficial”.

There comes a moment where the rare artist gives over so much of themselves that they can become irresistible.

Campfire is Kasey Chambers' moment.

WHEN: Friday, June 29

Friday, June 29 WHERE: Twin Towns

Twin Towns TICKETS: www.ticketmaster.com.au

