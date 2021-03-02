Ticket info: Splendour in the Grass confirms new dates

Splendour in the Grass 2019 gets underway on Friday at the main stage.

Splendour in the Grass 2021 has confirmed this year's festival as a spring event, from November 19-21 at North Byron Parklands.

Festival co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco also confirmed the 2020 headliners were still coming to Byron Bay.

"The good news is that Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator are all available for the new November dates," they said.

"Huge thanks to our headliners for being flexible and to our amazing Splendour community for their ongoing support. We miss you and we can guarantee that when we see you in November it's going to be worth the wait.

"We had so hoped to bring you Splendour's 20th Anniversary edition this July but we can't stage the event that you know and love within the current restrictions and international border closures.

Piticco and Ducrou explained not a single festival in Australia had been able to run at full capacity since March 2020, and the industry was currently operating at a fraction of pre-Covid levels.

"Australia's live music industry is made up of many sole traders and small businesses alongside the larger tour and event promoters," they said.

"In support of them all, we implore the government to provide some form of continued wage subsidy until the industry can once again operate at full capacity.

"And to the music loving public, when a tour or event is postponed we ask you to hold onto your tickets. This is the best way to support your favourite artist or event right now."

In more good news for ticket holders, November in Byron Bay is stunning and you won't need your winter woollies for this special late Spring edition of Splendour in the Grass.

Please retain your tickets and support live music if you wish to attend Splendour in November.

Ticket information

Pre-loved tickets are available from Moshtix now.

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund from noon today until Wednesday 31 March.

Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly with more information.

Refunds need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you.

For details, visit splendourinthegrass.com