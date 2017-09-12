Ticket prices reduced for Coolangatta's opera sensation

Griffith Opera on the Beach - Aida, transforms the Coolangatta foreshore into an Egyptian oasis

OPERA Australia will celebrate its 175th performance with a special reduced ticket price for one night only during stage extraordinaire, Griffith Opera on the Beach, Aida.

Known as one of the most performed operas in the world, Verdi's Aida will come to life on Coolangatta beach from September 21-30, transferring the iconic location into an Egyptian oasis for six performances.

Opera Australia are putting 175 B/C Reserve tickets on sale for $17.50 each, for their Saturday, September 23 performance.

Tickets go on sale via the QTIX website at 9.30am on Wednesday. Maximum 2 per person, until sold out.

One of opera's most famous and favourite productions, Aida has already exhausted all Premium Reserve tickets for all six Coolangatta performances.

Performed in Italian, some of Australia's finest singers including Natalie Aroyan, Michael Honeyman and Milijana Nikolic will perform alongside the Opera Australia Community Chorus, comprised of more than 50 Southeast Queensland residents.

With a set of epic proportions, colourful costumes, live camels and a nightly flash of fireworks, Griffith Opera on the Beach - Aida is the perfect setting for a night of high culture on Coolangatta Beach.