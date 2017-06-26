Tickled pink by magic milestone

Delma Glover celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, June 16 with a special morning tea surrounded by family and friends.

SURROUNDED by her favourite colours, Delma Glover celebrated her magic 100 year milestone in style this month.

Tickled pink and purple, thanks to a large lilac sponge cake, Mrs Glover's big day was celebrated at RSL Care Winders with family and friends over a special morning tea.

A grand affair fitting of royalty was appropriate for Mrs Glover whose regal bloodlines began in western Sydney on June 16, 1917.

Born in Parramatta, Mrs Glover lost her father Bertie Ainsworth in a gas explosion when she was five, which led her and her mother to live with her aunties in the Illawarra..

Starting school at Bexley Ladies College, Mrs Glover went onto marry, with her husband enlisting in the army during WWII.

A keen golfer, Mrs Glover's other hobbies include sewing which resulted in her making all her clothes for many years, including her own wedding dress.

Telling of a grandfather who came from royalty and lived in a Scottish castle, Mrs Glover loves to share stories, including her secret to long life - a good sense of humour, lots of laughs and a cheeky glass of wine here and there at night.