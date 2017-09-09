Tiger Phelps focusing on title plans

Northern Rivers AFL's newly crowned best player and leading goal kicker Glenn Phelps is hunting a premiership with the Tweed Coast Tigers.

HE WAS named the best player in Northern Rivers AFL in his first season, as well as the leading goal kicker, but there's only one medal that means something to gun Tweed Coast Tigers forward Glen Phelps.

After more than a decade of elite football in Victoria, including five grand finals, Phelps has never claimed a premiership win.

He's been a stand-out on and off the field since joining the Tigers this year, and a premiership against the odds, facing an unbeaten Byron at home on Saturday, would cap a dream year.

"It was a total surprise to win the league's best and fairest, I only found out at training this week,” Phelps said.

"I've been playing senior footy since I was 16 and I've never won a grand final in six attempts so, this one means a lot.”

"This is a great club with great people and we want to repay the support with a premiership.”

Filling the huge shoes of departing Tigers' legend Ash Gemmell up forward this season, Phelps has provided a target in front of goals and an example with his intensity and class on the ball.

Since moving up from Ballarat, Phelps has kicked some 70 goals this season at an average of more than four per game.

"I was really surprised at the skill and pressure of the footy up here on the coast which shows how far AFL has come,” Phelps said.

"There's a massive opportunity for the Tigers to add to the club's impressive record in grand finals and for some of the blokes to even win their fifth flag.

The Tigers were seconds away from earning a place in the Northern Rivers women's AFL grand final as well in their debut season.

Despite confusion in the goal square and a contentious handball, a Lismore goal just seconds before the final siren against Tweed gave them a spot in the decider against Ballina.

The Tweed Coast Tigers would like to acknowledge the generous support of the Pottsville Beach Sports Club and other committed sponsors and supporters this season.