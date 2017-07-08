Tigers add to home patch after growth

The Tweed Coast Tigers will look to bounce back against Ballina this weekend in their AFL Northern Rivers competition.

THE Tweed Coast Tigers host Ballina this weekend on home turf at Pottsville Memorial Oval.

The Tigers are poised to add to their home patch with an additional ground at Seabreeze sports fields to accommodate the growing club, which now has three teams, including a women's side for the first time this year.

Memorial Oval will remain the club's spiritual home and will be used when Seabreeze is unavailable. With modern facilities, Seabreeze means the club can now host finals matches in Pottsville.

"Memorial Oval has been such a part of this club since day one, but we are growing and need to have appropriate facilities and change rooms to look after players and supporters,” club president Ben Kelly said.

"This change is a reflection of the growth and profile in our region.

"Seabreeze is a fantastic playing surface and a brilliant setting with views of Wollumbin/Mt Warning in one side and the Environmental Park on the other.

"We marked out the ground this week and are hoping to play out next home game there.”

Kelly said with three grades in action, today would be a big day for the club, with their inaugural Tigers Ball to follow games this evening.

"I'd like to extend a big thanks on behalf of the club to all the local businesses who have supported the ball with raffle prizes,” he said.

"Hopefully we can win all grades and then cap it off with a good night.”

After consecutive wins over Sawtell and Lismore, the Tigers copped a reality check against unbeaten competition front runners Byron last week.

Despite competing strongly all day, the Tigers lost by 93 points to slip behind Ballina in third place on the competition ladder.

"After a disappointing result last week I'm expecting a big response from the playing group. A win against Ballina this weekend will help make up some lost ground and put us back in contention for second spot in the ladder,” player-coach Jonathon Bevan said.

"Like any small club we have to manage player's work and family commitments week to week. However, with a number of players returning to the the senior side this week, our list is as strong as it's been all year.”

"Our club has made some great memories at Pottsville Memorial Oval over the years and its size has really shaped the way we play.

Reserve grade starts at 11.30am, followed by first grade at 1pm, and a women's clash at 3.15pm.