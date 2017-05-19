Tigers all grins ahead of AFL Northern Rivers clash

Ben Kelly was amongst the Tigers' best against Lismore/Casino

LISMORE might have been slightly toothless in their 10.9 69 to 2.8 20 loss to Tweed Coast last weekend, but the Tigers were all grins as they cruised to their third consecutive win.

You know your team is having a tough day at the office when you're down by 52 points at half-time, you haven't kicked a goal, it's pouring rain and the umpires and your best player are searching in vain for a missing front tooth.

That was the case for the Lismore Swans in their Northern Rivers AFL clash with the Tweed Coast Tigers in Casino on Saturday.

Despite cruising to a 49 point win, Tigers coach James Walle said Lismore provided a strong hitout for his side, in their preparation for an away clash with Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

"Lismore were really physical and were hard at the ball and the contest all day regardless of the scoreboard, but our ball use and pressure was the difference,” Tigers coach James Walle said.

"We are really happy how we are travelling a club, everyone's enjoying out footy with new blokes putting their hand up for first grade every week.”

A new look Tigers playing group combined with old heads to thrash a combined Lismore-Casino side to the tune of 101 points in reserve grade.

The impressive Tigers reserves will have to wait another week to continue their winning run after forfeiting their clash with Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Tigers' women's side didn't fare as well, going down by 10 goals to a more experienced Lismore side.

Despite the loss, Walle said the women's side had provided a big boost around the club in their debut season and predicted success wasn't too far away.

"It's been great to have our women's team out there as well and I'm sure their first win is not far away.”

Reserves and seniors will return next week at home in Pottsville in big clashes with pacesetters Byron.

As for Lismore, the search continues, with the location of the mission tooth remaining a mystery.