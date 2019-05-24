Tigers are a step up: Woolf

Lindon McGrady during his side's win over the Ipswich Jets at Piggabeen.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Seagulls are in for a true test of their Intrust Super Cup credentials this afternoon when they travel to Brisbane.

The Seagulls are high on confidence following two- straight wins leading up to last weekend's bye week, but the Easts Tigers will be a tough assignment to overcome away from home.

The Tigers sit fourth on the ladder although they have struggled against some of the competition's high-flyers.

Easts are coming off a last-start loss to Wynnum-Manly, and have lost two of their last four fixtures.

However, the Tigers do have seven wins so far in the competition, and will provide a stern test against Tweed.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said his side would need to lift in performance for their clash this afternoon if they were to collect their seventh win of the season.

"The confidence levels are high after a strong performance against Norths but Easts Tigers will be a step up this week which the group are well aware of,” Woolf said.

"The bye can be tricky, we made sure the players and staff got a good break away from footy to freshen up and had a good session on Tuesday night.”

Woolf said his charges were eager to build on the efforts they showed in their win over Norths a fortnight ago.

It wet and windy conditions, Tweed showed grit and determination in defence, while also producing their best attacking display of the season.

The Tweed coach said his side will need more of the same when they take the field at Langlands Park this afternoon.

"The key for us is just building in a strong performance against Norths,” Woolf said.

"We showed that if we can control the ball we are capable of performing against the strong teams.

"Easts are travelling really well and have a strong Melbourne (Storm) influence so we will have to be good in defence and control possession to be a chance.”

