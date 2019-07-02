Menu
Tweed Coast player Glenn Phelps.
Chris Kimball
AFL

Tigers hold on for two-point win

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: The Tweed Coast Tigers have held on for a dramatic victory over Ballina in their round 11 AFLQ Northern Rivers clash.

A blistering start from the Tigers gave them a 23-point lead a quarter time and a 29-point lead at half time.

But the second half belonged to Ballina as they surged to cut the lead to just eight at the final break.

The Tigers only scored one goal in the second half, but it was enough for the 58-56 victory.

Glen Phelps was solid in front of goal on Saturday, booting four goals.

The win it the fifth for the Tigers and moves them into second in the four-team competition.

Byron Magpies are the team to beat this season, undefeated through 11 rounds and sitting 22 points clear on top of the table.

Lismore sit anchored at the bottom of the ladder, not registering a win so far in 2019.

Their best performance is a draw they achieved against Tweed Coast in round 10.

Tweed Daily News

