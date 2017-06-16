Tigers keen to claw out of mid-season slumping

THE Tweed Coast Tigers welcome back player-coach Jonathon Bevan this week, in a bid to halt a mid-season slump in which a series of tough road trips and the loss of key players through injury have taken a toll.

It's another full day of football at Tigerland on Saturday and with the weather clearing a big crowd is expected.

The Tigers host Sawtell- Toormina at Pottsville Memorial Oval in first grade, while the Tigers' women's team tackles Lismore in a bid to secure their first win.

The return of Bevan from an extended overseas break is a welcome boost for the Tigers after three consecutive losses.

"James Walle did a great job with the team while I was away, both as a player and coach,” Bevan said.

"The club has managed to field competitive teams while undertaking some massive road trips and faced a tough task against competition leaders Byron with a number of players missing.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how some of our young players have developed and fielding three teams again is great for the club and AFL on the Tweed Coast.”

"We have had a lot of early-season injuries ... but there is a great feeling around the club and I'd still welcome anyone thinking of having a run to come and get involved.”

Originally from South Australia, where he played country footy at a representative level, Bevan took over the coaching reins this season from long-serving Tigers mentor Shane Shallue.

A multiple premiership player who has been with the club since its inaugural year, he brings a lead by example mentality to the Tigers leadership.

Bevan returns to Tigerland after a six-week holiday in Europe with wife Jessica. They were travelling while the recent terror attacks took place in London and Paris.

"It was a great trip and we were very lucky not to get caught up in those really horrible situations,” he said.

"It does make you appreciate the life we lead here at home and makes you want to get out there with your mates and make the most of it.”

The women's side kicks off at 11am, followed by reserves at 12.30pm and first grade at 2.30pm.